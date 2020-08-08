Russia warns Israel against further strikes on Syria Saturday, August 8, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Moscow opposes Israeli airstrikes in Syria and warns Tel Aviv against such actions in the future, said the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We warn the Israeli leadership against repeating such steps, which have dangerous consequences for the entire Middle East region," the ministry said.

Earlier, Israel carried out air strikes on populated areas of Syria in the province of Al Qunaitra. At least four people were killed.

The Israeli army said it carried out the attack in response to an attempt by militants to plant explosives near the fence on the border between Israel and Syria.

