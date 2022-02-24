Russia warns of tough response to EU’s new sanctions
"The new unfriendly steps of the EU against Russia and also fraternal Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republic will not be able to stop the progressive development of our states and the provision of assistance to them. In accordance with the basic principle of reciprocity of international law, we will take tough retaliatory measures," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“The EU mistakenly believes that sanctions against Russia will be effective,” the Kremlin said.
After the Kremlin recognized the independence of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), the European Union, the United States, Ukraine and several other countries imposed sanctions against Russia. The restrictions affected the banking sector, Russian oligarchs, and politicians. The EU sanctions list includes Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and the head of the presidential administration, Anton Vaino.
After Russia’s direct invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Western countries warned Russia of introduction of several tranches of tough sanctions.