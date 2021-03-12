Russia will track illegal alcohol production and distribution from space Friday, March 12, 2021 12:00:48 PM

The Russian State Duma Committee on Economic Policy supported the bill of a group of senators, which will allow to monitor using satellites the compliance with Russian alcohol regulations.

MPs and senators propose to look for violations in the production, procurement, import, supply, storage and transportation of alcohol using satellite images.

“To do this, it is proposed to expand the powers of the federal authorities, allowing them to document violations using photo and video and also use "results of probing of the Earth from space," Interfax quotes the text of the bill.

The idea to use satellite imagery to control the distribution of alcoholic products came from the Russian Federal Service for Alcohol Market Regulation.

"Remote sensing of the Earth, in particular using satellite images of businesses producing and trafficking of ethanol, allows to objectively record signs of illegal activity," the agency explained last year.

The bill was introduced to the State Duma at the end of December. It is expected that the lower house will consider it on March 16. If adopted, it will come into force ten days after its publication.

