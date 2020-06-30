Russia withdraws from UN deconfliction mechanism in Syria Tuesday, June 30, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Russia has notified the UN that it is stopping cooperation through the deconfliction system in Syria, reports TASS with reference to the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock.

During the meeting of the UN Security Council on Syria, Lowcock said that on June 23, Russia notified the UN that it is stopping participation in the humanitarian deconfliction mechanism.

Lowcock promised to discuss the issue with representatives of Russia and UN humanitarian partners in Syria.

"The purpose of the warnings is to ensure the safety of humanitarian assistance by informing the parties to conflicts about the whereabouts of humanitarian sites or movements," Lowcock said.

He recalled that regardless of participation in the deconfliction program, the parties to the conflict should abide by the international humanitarian law.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said she was "shocked" by Russia's refusal to participate in the deconfliction mechanism. She said Russia had "put millions of lives at risk in northwestern Syria and obstructed the delivery of U.N. aid to the area."

