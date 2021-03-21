Russian Ambassador: Political relations between Moscow and London are 'virtually dead' Sunday, March 21, 2021 11:00:00 AM

Russia and the UK continue to cooperate on economic and cultural issues, but political relations between the countries are "virtually dead", said Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin in an interview with the British radio station LBC London, TASS reports.

According to Kelin, the UK has chosen a "hostile course" towards Russia, which "does not find understanding" on the Russian side.

London's discontent is largely due to violation of human rights in Russia.

Kelin also added that the British authorities are not committed to political dialogue with Russia.

Published on March 16, the Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy of the United Kingdom states that the country intends to increase its nuclear capability by about 40%, bringing the total number of warheads to 260, as well as making the country a significant player in space, strengthening cybersecurity, fighting "malicious activity in cyberspace", creating a new operational center to combat terrorism, and introducing a new global sanctions regime against individuals who, according to London, are implicated in corruption.

Russia is described in the document as the most acute threat to the security of the United Kingdom. London is concerned with the growth of Russian military capabilities and the significant investment by Russia and China in "information operations" and "demonstration of global cultural influence."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the document "the most profound review of the country's defense strategy since the Cold War."

