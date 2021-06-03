Russian and Belarusian special services agree to jointly fight against ‘destructive activities of the West’ Thursday, June 3, 2021 12:00:25 PM

The heads of the Russian and Belarusian special services agreed to jointly fight "the destructive activities of the West against the Union State", reported Interfax.

The decision was made in Vitebsk during a working meeting between Sergey Naryshkin, director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), and Ivan Tertel, chairman of the KGB of Belarus.

"The SVR of Russia and the KGB of Belarus, in the spirit of traditionally fraternal relations, have agreed to work together to counter the destructive activities of the West, aimed at destabilizing the political and socio-economic situation in the Union State," Interfaxy quoted the KGB as saying.

According to Interfax, during the meeting, "the heads of the special services discussed the results and prospects of cooperation in protecting the national interests of Russia and Belarus in the face of aggressive policy of the United States and Western countries towards Russia and Belarus."

