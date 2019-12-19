Russian and US military commanders discuss Syria in Bern Thursday, December 19, 2019 9:00:33 AM

On December 18, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General Valery Gerasimov, met with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) of the US Army Mark A. Milley in Bern, RIA Novosti reported, citing Russian Defense Ministry.

The military commanders of the two countries discussed strategic stability, the situation in Syria and other regions, as well as measures to prevent incidents during military activities of the parties.

"The meeting was constructive," reports Russian Defense Ministry.

In October, Gerasimov had a phone conversation with Milley, who had taken office a few days earlier. The Russian Defense Ministry said at the time that the generals discussed "issues of mutual interest."

