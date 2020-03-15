Russian combat helicopter accidentally discharges ammunition at residential building Sunday, March 15, 2020 1:00:27 PM

A Russian Defense Ministry’s Combat helicopter accidentally fired a salvo at an apartment building in the city of Chita. No one was killed or injured. The building was only slightly damaged, reports the Telegram channel Baza.

The incident took place on March 14 when the ammunition was offloaded from a Mi-35M helicopter at Cheryomushki Air Base near Chita. During the procedure there was a technical malfunction, and one of 23mm shells was fired.

The shell flew almost a mile and a half and crashed into the wall of an apartment building. Residents, at first, did not even understand what happened and complained to the Ministry of Emergency Situations about a "loud bang".

The units of the Russian National Guard and the Ministry of Emergency Situations searched the area, inspected the house and found damage at the level of the third floor, where the shell landed. The explosion damaged the glazing, interstory floor and a balcony.

