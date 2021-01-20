Russian consulate in New York left without any telephone connection Wednesday, January 20, 2021 2:00:00 PM

The Russian consulate in New York has no telephone connection.

Since January 18, the U.S. side has disconnected all city telephone lines in the diplomatic mission building, RIA Novosti reports citing Russian diplomats. The Americans explain the issue by technical problems, but the consulate finds it hard to believe it.

"Allegedly, they cannot solve the issue for 2 days," one of the diplomats told RIA Novosti. He added that the outage was "unprecedented."

"The Russian diaspora has huge problems due to the outage with the telephone communications," consul Alexei Topolsky said. According to him, several dozen telephone lines used by the consulate are dead and were disconnected simultaneously.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.