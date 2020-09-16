Russian Defense Minister arrives in Belarus Wednesday, September 16, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Today, September 16, a Russian military delegation headed by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu arrived in the capital of Belarus, reported the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the working visit is carried out "to discuss the bilateral military cooperation between Belarus and Russia."

On September 14, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Russian President Putin in Sochi.

On September 15, Russian paratroopers arrived in Belarus. Units of the Russian 76th Guards Airborne Assault Division will take part in joint Belarusian-Russian exercises "Slavic Brotherhood-2020." The active phase of the exercises will take place from September 21 to 23.

On September 21-26, Belarusian servicemen will take part in the strategic command and staff exercises "Kavkaz-2020" which are held at the Russian military training grounds near the state border of Ukraine.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, troops from Belarus, Myanmar, Iran and Pakistan will take part in them. The exercises were planned to involve groups from six countries through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Collective Security Treaty Organization. India and Azerbaijan have refused to participate in the Kavkaz-2020 exercises.

