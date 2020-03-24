Russian Defense Minister undergoes coronavirus test after his trip to Syria Tuesday, March 24, 2020 2:08:48 PM

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu was tested for coronavirus infection upon his return from Syria, reported the Russian Defense Ministry’s TV channel Zvezda.

On March 23, Sergey Shoygu made a working visit to Syria. There he held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. They discussed stabilizing the situation in Syria, including ensuring a sustainable ceasefire in Idlib province, as well as Russian-Syrian military-technical, humanitarian and economic cooperation.

According to Zvezda, on his return from Syria to Russia, Sergey Shoygu underwent mandatory medical checks. All other members of the Defense Ministry’s delegation and the crew members were tested too.

The doctors took the temperature and also tested for COVID-19 infection. All tests turned out to be negative.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.