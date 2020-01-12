Russian Defense Ministry accuses US destroyer of ‘violating’ maritime navigation rules Sunday, January 12, 2020 1:00:21 PM

The Russian Defense Ministry has denied information that the Russian Black Sea Fleet reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs, which is based in annexed Sevastopol, came dangerously close to USS Farragut (DDG 99), reports Russian media, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The statement of representatives of the 5th Fleet of the U.S. Navy that the Russian Navy ship came “dangerously" close to the destroyer Farragut in the Arabian Sea is not true. It was the U.S. Navy destroyer that on January 9, 2020, moving on the left of the Russian warship, blatantly violated international rules on preventing collisions at the sea and crossed the route of the Russian ship," the news agency Interfax quotes the Russian Defense Ministry as saying.

The Russian Defense Ministry called the actions of the U.S. destroyer crew "unprofessional" and "a deliberate violation of international standards of maritime safety."

"The crew of the Russian warship acted professionally, carrying out a maneuver that prevented a collision with the intruder ship," said the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Russian military said, that Rule No.15 of the 1972 Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (Crossing situation) reads: "When two power-driven vessels are crossing so as to involve risk of collision, the vessel which has the other on her own starboard side shall keep out of the way and shall, if the circumstances of the case admit, avoid crossing ahead of the other vessel."

On January 10, the U.S. Navy Central Command announced that the Russian warship "aggressively approached" the destroyer of the U.S. Navy in the northern part of the Arabian Sea. The incident took place on January 9.

"While the Russian ship took action, the initial delay in complying with international rules while it was making an aggressive approach increased the risk of collision," the Fifth Fleet statement said. "The U.S. Navy continues to remain vigilant and is trained to act in a professional manner."

