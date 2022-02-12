Russian diplomats begin leaving Ukraine Saturday, February 12, 2022 11:00:24 AM

Diplomats and employees of Russian consulates began to leave Ukraine, an informed source told RIA Novosti. According to him, Moscow is taking such a step "amid the evacuation officially announced by a number of Western countries."

"Ukrainian citizens report that Russian diplomats and consular officers in Ukraine began to leave for Russia. This is evidenced by the difficulties when making an appointment at the consulates and the embassy," he said.

TASS reported that diplomats in the Russian Embassy in Kyiv continue their work. A spokesman for the Russian Embassy said it was operating "as usual," adding that it was currently "optimizing the staffing table."

Earlier, The Guardian reported, citing sources, that US President Joe Biden told NATO and EU leaders that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to attack Ukraine. According to Der Spiegel, the CIA and the US military said that the invasion may begin on Wednesday, February 16. The U.S. National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, said that the U.S. does not yet have accurate data on Russia's attack on Ukraine, but there is a "real possibility" that it will happen before the end of the Beijing Olympics.

The Associated Press reported, citing US officials, that the United States is going to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv because of the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to AP sources, some embassy staff will be able to stay in Kyiv, but the vast majority will be sent to western Ukraine, near the border with Poland, so that the U.S. can maintain a diplomatic presence in the country.

