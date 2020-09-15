Russian fighter jets intercept U.S. nuclear bombers over Black Sea Tuesday, September 15, 2020 11:00:00 AM

On Monday, September 14, Russian fighter jets intercepted three U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers and escorted them over the Black Sea, reported the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Russian Defense Ministry noted that radars were detected three air targets approaching Crimea from Ukraine over the Black Sea.

Two Su-27 fighter jets and two Su-30 fighter jets from the Southern Military District air defense forces were scrambled to identify them.

After the American aircraft left the area, Russian fighter jets returned to the airfields.

On 14 September, the Ukrainian Air Force Command announced that such U.S. Air Force patrols would be routine as the flights of B-52 bombers in Ukrainian airspace is part of a long-planned deployment of six B-52s at Royal Air Force Fairford Base in the UK.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.