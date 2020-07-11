Russian fighter jets intercept U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over Sea of Japan Saturday, July 11, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Russian Su-35S and MiG-31BM fighter jets of the Eastern Military District escorted a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over the Sea of Japan, reported TASS news agency, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the Russian Defense Industry, Russian airspace control agents detected a target heading towards the Russian border over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan.

"To identify and intercept the target, Su-35S and MiG-31BM fighter jets were scrambled, which, after approaching the object identified it as a U.S. Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft," the Defense Ministry said.

According to the Defense Ministry, the fighters escorted the reconnaissance aircraft at a safe distance. When it turned around and flew away from the Russian state border, the Su-35S and MiG-31BM returned to the base airfield.

In early July, Russian Su-27 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea. According to the press service of the Southern Military District, the air defense systems detected the U.S. aircraft at a considerable distance from the Russian borders and conducted continuous surveillance of it. Two Russian fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the RC-135W Rivet Joint of the U.S. Air Force.

The United States and NATO countries have repeatedly accused Russian pilots of unprofessional interception of aircraft. Thus, in late May, the U.S. Navy reported that in the Mediterranean Sea, Russian fighter jets simultaneously approached a Poseidon P-8A anti-submarine aircraft from both sides, preventing it from maneuvering safely.

