Russian Foreign Minister meets with Hezbollah delegation in Moscow Tuesday, March 16, 2021 10:00:00 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with a delegation of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah in Moscow on March 15, RIA Novosti reports, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry. "We confirm the fact of the meeting," the Foreign Ministry said, refusing to disclose details of the talks.

According to RIA Novosti, the Lebanese delegation was headed by the leader of the Hezbollah parliamentary faction, Muhammad Raad. His last visit to Moscow was in 2011.

Hezbollah is recognized as a terrorist organization in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Egypt, Israel, and many other countries in the Middle East.

The visit of the Hezbollah delegation to Russia almost coincided with a two-day visit to Moscow of Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

It is expected that tomorrow, March 17, Ashkenazi will lay a wreath at the tomb of an unknown soldier in the Alexander Garden, after which he will meet with Sergey Lavrov. The topic of discussions is not disclosed.

On March 15, OC Home Front Command Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin said that the Israeli military is closely watching everything what is happening on the other side of the Lebanese-Israeli border, realizing that the next war with the "Party of Allah" will not be easy.

According to him, Hezbollah is capable of launching about 2,000 rockets and shells on Israel every day, "challenging The Israeli military capabilities and the entire civil defense system."

