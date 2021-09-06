Russian Foreign Minister: Nord Stream 2 will be completed in a few days Monday, September 6, 2021 11:00:00 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will start working in a few days.

"It will be completed in a few days and will start working," Interfax quoted Lavrov as saying.

Lavrov said that the United States is obsessed with the idea of blocking the project but will not be able to stop it.

"The Biden administration has not changed its position. They are still against this project, but they understand that it cannot be stopped. But if you understand that you are obsessed with some impossible task, well, just common sense should tell you that you need to leave it and do something realistic, " RIA Novosti quotes Lavrov.

On September 2, the head of the board of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, said that the first gas deliveries by Nord Stream 2 could begin as early as 2021. "Even before the end of this year, during this heating season, we can deliver the first gas through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to the European market," he said.

The head of Ukrainian national gas company Naftogaz, Yuri Vitrenko, said that Germany should not allow Nord Stream 2 to operate in commercial mode. According to Vitrenko , “Germany will have to launch the pipeline in test mode to check its work, but this does not mean that the pipe can be operated.”

According to Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko, Nord Stream 2, even if it does not operate at full capacity, can reduce transit through Ukraine to a critically low level of 18 billion cubic meters of gas.

