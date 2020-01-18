Russian Foreign Minister’s real estate value is more than he would earn in 100 years Saturday, January 18, 2020 3:00:24 PM

600 million rubles or approximately $9.74 million dollars. This is roughly the value of the real estate that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov owns, reports the Russian publication The Insider.

Among the real estate properties of the Russian Foreign Minister there is a 499 square-meter three- story house with a lot of land in the village of Shchukovka near the Rublevo-Uspenskoye highway. This mansion has been listed in Lavrov's declaration since 2014. Its market value is more than 300 million rubles ($4.87 million dollars). If the official earnings of the diplomat and his wife were to be summed up, it would take them 66 years to make this purchase.

Lavrov also has a 247-square-meter apartment in the center of Moscow, in an elite building. Its market value is more than 300 million rubles. Among the owners of the apartments in this building are the son of the Russian oligarch Gennady Timchenko, the head of the Russian defense conglomerate Rostec Sergei Chemezov, the ex-wife of Rosneft ‘s head Igor Sechin and the head of the Russian First Channel Konstantin Ernst.

Lavrov previously stated that he received this apartment in 2007 as a gift from his daughter. She was 25 at the time.

"The total value of Lavrov's real estate, which he had acquired by 2014, exceeds 600 million rubles ($9.74 million dollars). Taking into account that his salary as the Permanent Representative to the UN could hardly be fundamentally higher than the Foreign Minister's salary (about 4.5 million rubles or $73,080 dollars), the diplomat would have to save for more than a hundred years to pay such an amount," the article says.

