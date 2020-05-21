Russian Foreign Minister warns of increase in gas prices for Europe because of problems with Nord Stream 2 Thursday, May 21, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Problems around Nord Stream 2 could lead to the increase in oil prices for the EU, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. At the same time, he is convinced that the project will still be completed.

Earlier, Germany rejected the application of Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which asked to exempt the project from the requirements of the EU gas directive. This means that Nord Stream 2 may not be running at full capacity. Nord Stream 2 AG is appealing the decision.

"Experts - this is their opinion - agree that almost all options for resolving the legal conflict will lead to an increase in the price of gas for end-users, for citizens of EU countries," said Lavrov at a press conference following the ministerial meeting of the Council of the Baltic Sea States, as quoted by TASS.

At the same time, he believes that Nord Stream-2 will be completed. "I am convinced that it will be implemented - Germany and other European countries whose companies are involved in its construction are interested in it. The whole of Europe is interested in it, after all, because it will strengthen the European energy security," Sergey Lavrov said.

The minister also noted that Russia will not put pressure on Germany in connection with Nord Stream-2. He said that he intends to hold telephone talks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. "And I certainly will not force the German government to make this or that decision, as our American partners are trying to do, in particular during the telephone conversation between (US Secretary of State)" Michael Pompeo and Heiko Maas, about which the State Department reported with such excitement," Sergey Lavrov said.

