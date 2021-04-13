Russian Foreign Minister warns Turkey against selling weapons to Ukraine Tuesday, April 13, 2021 12:00:00 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned Turkey, as well as other countries, against selling weapons to Ukraine.

Lavrov said that some countries, in particular Turkey, "feed the militaristic sentiments" of Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Minister recommended that countries that cooperate with Ukraine "analyze the situation" and called Kyiv's statements "utterly belligerent."

At the same time, Lavrov did not specify what "belligerent" statements of Ukraine he specifically had in mind. In addition, Lavrov accused Ukraine of allegedly planning to "fight with its own people."

Ankara has not responded to Lavrov's words. Ukraine has already received heavy combat drones Bayraktar TB2 from Turkey.

Earlier, Russia decided to suspend regular and charter flights to Turkey from April 15 to June 1, 2021.

In April 2021,for the first time, a Ukrainian Army's Bayraktar TB2 strike drone flew over eastern Ukraine. In January, the commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Oleksy Neizpapa, announced that this year Ukraine will buy Turkish Bayraktar drones for its Navy.

