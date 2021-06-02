Russian Foreign Ministry announces visit of Hamas representatives to Moscow Wednesday, June 2, 2021 1:00:39 PM

Representatives of various Palestinian movements, including Hamas, intend to visit Moscow for consultations, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

"Both Fatah, Hamas and other organizations from the West Bank," RIA Novosti quoted Bogdanov as saying. "We not only hold telephone conversation with them but are in active contacts with all Palestinian structures."

"If they have a desire to communicate with each other, without our presence or with our presence, in such a friendly place as Moscow, then please," Bogdanov added.

