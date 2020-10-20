Russian general killed in Africa Tuesday, October 20, 2020 12:00:00 PM

A Russian major general was killed in Angola, reported the volunteer community "Gruz 200 from Ukraine to Russia."

It is reported that General Vasily Aleksandrovich Kravtsov was killed in Angola on October 17. The alleged cause of death is a traffic accident.

Since 2012, Kravtsov has been the commander of Russia's 336th separate Marine Brigade of the Baltic Fleet. In 2014, the brigade took part in the annexation of Crimea.

The general had Russian state awards - the Order for Merit to the Fatherland II degree and the Order of Courage.

