Russian General killed in Syria Wednesday, August 19, 2020 9:00:00 AM

A Russian military adviser with the rank of Major-General was killed in Syria, 15 km from the city of Deir ez-Zor, when an explosive device was detonated en route, reports TASS, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

An improvised explosive device was detonated on the side of the road when the convoy was on its way back to the base.

In addition to the slain general, two other Russian servicemen were wounded. According to the Russian news agency RBC, the deceased was Major General Vyacheslav Gladkikh, who was a deputy commander of the 36th Combined Arms Army.

