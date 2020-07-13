Russian Khmeimin airbase in Syria comes under drone attack Monday, July 13, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Militants in Syria have tried to attack Khmeimim airbase used by the Russian armed forces with drones, stated the head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria Rear Admiral Alexander Scherbitsky, RIA Novosti reports.

According to him, Russian air defense systems detected the drones on July 11 at 22:30 local time. They were approaching the airbase from the northeast direction.

"Russian air defense systems destroyed two militants’ unmanned aerial vehicles at a distance of 5 km from the airbase," Scherbitsky said.

According to him, no one was injured during the attack. There is no material damage to the airbase, it continues to operate as usual.

At the end of June, the militants attempted to attack Khmeimim airbase. Two drones bound for Jableh in Syria's Latakia province were shot down as they were approaching the area.

According to the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides, the drones were sent from the Al-Ghab Plain in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

