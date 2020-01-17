Russian media: Kremlin asked Kadyrov to resign Friday, January 17, 2020 2:00:43 PM

A well-known Russian newspaper, citing a source in the Kremlin, reported that Kadyrov was asked to resign as head of Chechnya.

The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, could become the Russian president's representative.

"Ramzan Kadyrov has received an offer to take a new position," reports the newspaper "Arguments and Facts" quoting a source in the Kremlin.

Yesterday, the Russian news agency Novosti reported, quoting Kadyrov’s spokesman Alvi Karimov, that the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov is undergoing a medical treatment. According to Karimov, the course requires medical procedures, which is the reason for the transfer of the powers to the prime minister of Chechnya, Muslim Huchiev.

"This is a common practice, and it is used in all regions," Karimov said, recalling that Kadyrov had repeatedly handed over power to Huchiev and other Chechen politicians during his vacation.

Chechen State Duma deputy Shamsail Saraliyev said Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov had to take sick leave because of "minor health problems." At the same time, Saraliyev noted, Kadyrov continues to make managerial decisions.

"Sometimes a common cold or running nose can force the head of the region to leave his post for a while. There is a mechanism when a special document is issued in case of illness, under which the head of the government transfers the right to head the region while he is being treated in a hospital or at home... Despite all the minor health problems, he monitors the situation in the region, actively comments on the entire political process and continues to make management decisions. The situation in the region is state-of-the-art," RIA Novosti quoted Saraliyev's post in Telegram. The MP stressed that "this is a forced and temporary measure, which fully fits into the legislation of the Russian Federation”.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.