Russian media publishes salaries of Russian soldiers in Syria Monday, May 18, 2020 12:00:00 PM

The salary of Russian soldiers and contract sergeants in Syria is up to 200,000 rubles ($2746 USD) per month, reports the Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty with reference to the Russian command.

The officer's salary is 200-300 thousand rubles ($2746 –$4120 USD). Pilots making combat sorties, on average, receive 400,000 rubles ($5492 USD) a month. Their salary depends on the number of flights.

It is noted that the servicemen also receive travel expenses: 43 dollars a day for soldiers and sergeants-contractors and 62 dollars for officers.

If a soldier is injured, which leads to the 2nd or 3rd levels of disability, he is entitled to an insurance payment of 1 million rubles ($13,730 USD). For the first level of disability the payout is 1.75 million rubles ($24,028 USD). Relatives of the soldiers killed in Syria receive 2.34 million rubles ($32129 USD).

In addition to the military, in Syria there are civil workers of the Ministry of Defense: cooks, plumbers, specialists of public services. Their salary on average is 100-150 thousand rubles ($1,373-$2,060 USD) per month.

