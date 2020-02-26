Russian mercenaries withdrawn from Libya Wednesday, February 26, 2020 1:01:00 PM

The Wagner private military company (PMC) has withdrawn completely from Libya due to a truce between the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA), InterRight reports.

A letter from one of the Russian mercenaries has been leaked online, and indicates that all of the Wagner PMC mercenaries who were in Libya have been sent home before the scheduled end of their trip. The source of the information boasts that he was already back in Russia by February 23 to celebrate Defender of the Fatherland Day.

The leaked correspondence also indicates that the mercenaries were planning an offensive on Tripoli. However, because the conflicting sides agreed to a truce, the combat plans were canceled, and LNA commander Khalifa Haftar no longer needed the services of the Russian PMC. According to an unconfirmed information source, Libya now has been entirely closed off to Wagner mercenaries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly claimed that there are several thousand mercenaries from the Wagner PMC fighting on Haftar’s side in Libya.

