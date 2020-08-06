Russian military exercises in Far East end in disaster Thursday, August 6, 2020 11:00:00 AM

The exercises of the Russian Defense Ministry, which are taking place on the border of the Jewish Autonomous Region and Khabarovsk Region in Russia’s Far East ended in tragedy.

In the Smidovich district, during the maneuvers of the railway troops, the bridge collapsed under a heavy load, TASS reported citing a source in the emergency services.

The press service of the Eastern Military District reported that two soldiers were injured in the incident.

TASS reports, citing its source, that 18 soldiers were injured. Interfax claims that there are about 20 victims. REN TV reports that 10 people were seriously injured.

All of them were sent to the military hospital in Khabarovsk. According to Russian media, the safety measures were not followed during the exercises.

The military did not allow anyone to the scene of the incident, Boris Korolev, the first deputy head of the Smidovich district, told Interfax.

According to him, the incident occurred during the construction of a pontoon bridge. The district authorities provided an ambulance and a fire truck.

The Russian General Military Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the incident. It will check " the compliance with the regulations on the safety and health of military personnel, ensuring safe conditions of military after the collapse of the bridge over the Amur river near the village of Telmana," the ministry said.

