Russian military patrol attacked in northern Syria Tuesday, August 25, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Two Russian servicemen were wounded because of shelling in Syria, RIA Novosti reported, citing the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties.

On August 25, militants attacked Russian-Turkish patrol using hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers. The incident took place near the town of Urum al-Jawz in southern Idlib.

As a result of the incident, an armored personnel carrier of the Russian military police was damaged. The BTR-82 personnel carrier was evacuated, and the military is searching for militants, the Center added. The condition of the servicemen “was assessed as satisfactory”.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, the attack took place during a Russian-Turkish patrol on the M-4 highway in Idlib. The military returned fire, the ministry said in a statement on Twitter. The ministry did not specify whether any Turkish servicemen were injured.

On August 17, an explosion occurred on the section of the M-4 road on the way of Russian patrol. No injuries were reported by the Russian Reconciliation Center.

The next day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that an improvised explosive device had exploded on the way of a Russian convoy near Deir ez-Zor. The bomb went off on the side of the road as the Russian convoy was returning to the base. As a result, a Russian senior military adviser with the rank of major general was killed.

