Russian military police enters strategic city in eastern Idlib Tuesday, March 3, 2020 8:00:21 AM

Russian military police has been deployed to the city of Saraqib in the eastern part of Idlib province, reports RBC news agency with reference to the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria.

According to RBC, the police units entered the city at 17:00 Moscow time on March 2. This measure was taken "because of the importance of the city in ensuring the safety and unhindered movement of vehicles and civilians on the M4-M5 highways."

The situation in Syria escalated in February after an airstrike by the Syrian military killed more than 30 Turkish soldiers. In response, Turkey struck more than 200 targets belonging to the Syrian army.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey expects to reach an agreement with Russia on the ceasefire in Idlib. According to him, at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 5, he will discuss the latest developments in the de-escalation zone, as well as concrete steps to resolve the Syrian crises.

