Russian military recruits Syrian locals to join Haftar’s Army in Libya Thursday, May 21, 2020 12:00:00 PM

The Russian military is recruiting young people in Syria to join the ranks of general Khalifa Haftar's mercenaries in Libya, reports the Turkish news agency Anadolu citing sources.

According to the agency, those wishing to join the anti-government forces in Libya are registered in mercenary recruitment centers in Homs. They are offered a large amount of money for Syria, $1.5 thousand a month, for joining Haftar’s ’s Army. Russia is reportedly assisted by Iranian militants in its recruitment efforts.

According to Anadolu, 600 Homs residents have already been taken to Russian Khmeimin airbase in Latakia province to be taken to Libya.

Syrian news outlet DeirezZor 24 also reported that Russia started recruiting locals in Deir ez-Zor area to join Haftar’s militants in Libya. According DeirezZor 24, 34 young men from the city of Al Mayadin were already sent to one of Russia’s airbases.

The agency states that the new recruits were offered $2,000 USD a month to fight for Haftar in Libya.

