Russian National Defense Management Center: Northern Fleet monitors French frigate in the Barents Sea Saturday, June 6, 2020 9:00:00 AM

The Northern Fleet began to monitor the actions of the French frigate Aquitaine, which entered the Barents Sea, TASS reported, citing the Russian National Defense Management Center.

"The forces and facilities of the Northern Fleet have begun to monitor the actions of the French Navy Frigate Aquitaine carrying guided missiles, which entered the Barents Sea on June 5, 2020," the statement reads.

On May 4, the Russian National Defense Management Center reported that the Russian Northern Fleet warships had escorted USS destroyers Donald Cook, USS Porter and USS Franklin Roosevelt and the UK Royal Navy's frigate Kent which entered the Barents Sea as part of NATO exercises.

Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy called NATO's actions provocative, as during the exercises the alliance forces practiced destroying Russian targets and interception of ballistic missiles.

