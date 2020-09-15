Russian paratroopers arrive in Belarus for military exercises Tuesday, September 15, 2020 12:00:00 PM

Soldiers of the 76th Guards Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Armed Forces arrived at the Brest training ground to take part in the military exercises "Slavic Brotherhood 2020", reported the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.

According to the Ministry, the soldiers of the Belarusian 38th separate Guards Amphibious Assault Brigade are also taking part in the exercises. In total, up to 1.5 thousand military personnel, as well as more than 150 aircraft, combat and special equipment will take part in the drills.

The exercises will be held in two stages. In the first phase, the units will merge, and in the second stage they will begin practical tasks at the Brest training site in the Brest region and along the Mukhavets River, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense said.

The exercises will end on September 23. The Belarusian Defense Ministry added that "after the exercises, Russian servicemen will return to their homeland."

Ahead of these exercises the Belarusian Ministry of Defense assured that their military is ready to respond to threats and military aggression against the republic. The ministry noted that the country has strategic allies - Russia and the "iron brother", the People's Republic of China.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.