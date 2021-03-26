Russian Parliament passes law allowing Putin to run for fifth term Friday, March 26, 2021 11:00:36 AM

The Russian State Duma passed in the third and final reading a law on bringing the electoral legislation in line with the amendments to the Russian Constitution.

According to the law, one person cannot be president of Russia more than twice. However, according to one of the amendments, this restriction no longer applies to those who held the post before the amendments to the Constitution came into force.

Thus, Putin's term is "zeroed out", which allows him to run again in the presidential elections.

The next presidential elections in Russia will be held in 2024. Putin will then be 71 years old. The presidential term in Russia is six years, and Putin will be able to remain president until 2036. He'll be 83 then.

