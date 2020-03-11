Russia postpones launch of Proton-M rocket due to faulty components Wednesday, March 11, 2020 2:02:00 PM

Russia postponed the launch of the Proton-M launch rocket which was expected to deliver into orbit Express satellites due to substandard parts, as reported on the web site of the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

According to Aleksey Varochko, director general of the The Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, during a quality check of components, Russian experts found a discrepancy in one of the parameters being tested. A series of components, including those used in the Proton, will be replaced.

Varochka also specified that the launch was postponed to the end of May.

The Russian Proton-M rocket was expected to deliver into orbit the Express-80 and Express-103 communications satellites. This is the first scheduled launch of the Proton-M this year.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.