Russian Prime Minister promises Putin that growth of Russian economy will surpass pre-crises levels Tuesday, June 2, 2020 12:12:00 PM

The growth of the Russian economy by the end of the recovery period will surpass pre-crisis levels, announced Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, RIA Novosti reports.

"By the end of the recovery period, we should reach a sustainable long-term growth of the economy, exceeding the pre-crisis level," Mishustin said.

Earlier, the Russian government published a plan to restore the economy and incomes of Russians. The plan consists of nine sections and contains about 500 milestones, Mishustin said.

The draft anti-crisis plan of the Russian government promises the sustainable growth of incomes (the target rate of growth is not given), the reduction of the unemployment rate to less than 5%, and the GDP growth rate at least 2.5% per year by the end of 2021.

