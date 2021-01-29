Russian Special Forces officer killed in Syria Friday, January 29, 2021 10:10:12 AM

On the night of January 14-15, Russian special forces came under militants’ attack while trying to storm the town of Al Enkawi in the Al-Ghab Plain. One Russian serviceman was killed.

According to the reports, the deceased is an officer of the special forces unit of the Russian Military Intelligence Directorate (GRU), Mikhail Viktorovich Klimentsov. He was reportedly killed on January 14.

The circumstances are not known, but the Russian Telegram channel "Special Purpose Channel" reported that Klimentsov was a member of the Special Operations Forces.

"Rest in peace officer Klimentsov! The serviceman of the special purpose detachment of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, warrant officer Klimentsov Mikhail, was killed on January 14, 2021 in Syria," says the Telegram channel.

At the same time, Syrian sources note that on the night of January 14-15, militants of Al-Fateh al-Mubin carried out an attack on the Bashar al-Assad’s military units near the town of Al Enkawi.

As a result, Assad's military suffered casualties and tried to break through near the village of Al-Haluba to remove dead and wounded from the battlefield.

It is likely that during this battle Russian special forces fighting alongside Assad Army came under attack.

