Russian State Duma accuses Lukashenko of rigging elections Tuesday, August 11, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Presidential elections in Belarus were accompanied by total falsification of the result, and the election committee's statements about Lukashenko's decisive victory with a result of 80% are doubtful, stated Konstantin Zatulin, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots.

"Lukashenko has crossed all limits. We do not want any discord and "Maidan" in Belarus, but he is insane. The problem is that the head of Belarus is a deranged person when it comes to power," said Zatulin in an interview with Gazeta.ru.

According to Zatulin, talking about how much Lukashenko actually scored is a divination in the coffee grounds.

"Obviously there weren’t as many votes," he said. - Stories that 40% voted early - it's also a swindle. The results that have been announced do not inspire confidence."

"Someone has already said that Lukashenko won the elections but lost the country - so this is due to his extremely selfish policy, the meaning of which is to preserve the regime of personal power. As a result of these elections, Lukashenko looks like a man who imposes himself on Belarus without any understanding," the MP continued.

According to Zatulin, the international community will side with the protesting Belarusians.

"I am very sorry that the CIS did not see the log in the eye of the Belarusian authorities and gave an optimistic comment on the elections," he added.

According to preliminary data of the Central Election Committee, Lukashenko received 80.23% of the votes, opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya received 9.9% with a turnout of 84.23%, or 5.79 million people.

Tsikhanouskaya's headquarters refused to recognize the results of the elections and said they were ready for prolonged protests demanding a peaceful transfer of power.

"I consider myself the winner of the elections. We have the results of the alternative count, and we will prove all violations," Tsikhanouskaya said.

The German Foreign Ministry said earlier that the results of the elections, which Lukashenko himself called a "victory," were falsified. Poland has called for an emergency EU summit to discuss the situation in Belarus.

