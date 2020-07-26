Russian troops move close to International Coalition forces in Syrian Deir ez-Zor province Sunday, July 26, 2020 2:14:00 PM

Over the past several days, Russian military convoys have been crossing the Russian-built pontoon bridge across the the Euphrates river between the towns al-Merayiah and al-Marat and heading for the town of Mazloum in the eastern Deir ez-Zor, reports Deir Ezzor 24 network.

Nearly 30 tanks and armored vehicles of the Russian forces were deployed in Mazloum and al-Marat, which is about 2 km from the area where the international coalition forces are based. The Russian troops were deployed on the hills near Mazloum and opposite al-Marat bridge.

According to Deir Ezzor 24, the Russian forces seized several civilian houses in Mazloum and turned them into their command posts.

Russian military vehicles were deployed to the area earlier this month from the Raqqa province.

