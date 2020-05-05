Russian troops move to Iranian-held areas in eastern Syria Tuesday, May 5, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Russian forces conducted the first military patrol on the outskirts of Al Mayadin in the eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside, Deir Ezzor 24 network reported, citing its sources. This is the first time that Russia moved its militarily to the region.

According to Deir Ezzor 24 sources, the Russian patrol drove near Al-Rahba Castle in the city, and near al-Taybah roundabout in Al Mayadin.

The first Russian patrol in the area comes amid reports that Moscow wants to establish a foothold in the eastern region of Syria, which is under a complete Iranian control.

According to Deir Ezzor 24, Russian forces usually do not approach the area. Russian presence was limited to several military check points.

Deir Ezzor 24 network reports that the Russian forces removed banners of Iranian militias in the city of Al Mayadin, before a Russian Media Delegation visited the city.

Al Mayadin and the entire eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside have been under a complete Iranian domination and Russia’s new moves in the region raise questions about the role Moscow wants to play in this region, Deir Ezzor 24 network writes.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.