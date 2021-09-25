Russian warplanes enter Ukrainian military drills area Saturday, September 25, 2021 10:00:00 AM

Russian reconnaissance aircraft violated the boundaries of the zone allocated for the exercises of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reported the Command of the Ukrainian Air Forces.

"In the area of combat firing of anti-aircraft missile forces and land air defense forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Black Sea, reconnaissance aircraft of the Russian Federation such as Su-24MR and Il-20 grossly violated the procedure for using airspace," the Ukrainian Military Command said.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian aircraft repeatedly entered the restricted area, which Ukraine reserved for its exercises and even crossed trajectories of the anti-aircraft guided missiles which were fired at BP-3 Reis drones.

"The Russian leadership once again demonstrates its true face, staging provocations and endangering its military pilots," said Boris Genov, the Chief of Ukrainian Anti-Aircraft Missile Forces.

