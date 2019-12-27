Russians will need approval of Finnish Defense Ministry to buy property in Finland Friday, December 27, 2019 4:00:40 PM

Finland has obliged citizens who do not live in EU countries to request permission from the Finnish Defense Ministry to the purchase of the real estate in the country. The measure, which would go into effect from January 1, also applies to Russian citizens, reports the YLE news agency.

The Defense Ministry will check whether the buyers present a threat to the country’s security. Thus, purchases of properties located near airfields, radars, and warehouses of food reserves are likely to be rejected.

Also, the Finnish Defense Ministry will look at the reason why foreigners intend to buy the property.

