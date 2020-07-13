Saakashvili: It is in Ukraine's interest to remove Georgia's pro-Russian government Monday, July 13, 2020 12:00:00 PM

The head of the executive committee of the Ukrainian National Council of Reforms, Mikheil Saakashvili, believes that the change of the current pro-Russian government of Georgia will be beneficial for Ukraine.

"I believe that it is in the interests of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people to remove the pro-Russian government of Georgia. But that's my personal opinion. I do not express the opinion of the president or others on this issue, because I am not an official civil servant of Ukraine," he said in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine, stressing that this is his personal position.

Saakashvili also noted that no one can prevent a Georgian from being Georgian, even if he has a Ukrainian passport and is a patriot of Ukraine.

Earlier, Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia and head of the Reform Committee, said in a video message that "the Georgian government is completely illegitimate."

The Georgian Foreign Ministry summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Igor Dolgov for a conversation in connection with Saakashvili's statements.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.