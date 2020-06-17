‘Sanitizing tunnel’ installed in Putin's residence Wednesday, June 17, 2020 10:00:00 AM

A special tunnel to protect against coronavirus has been installed at Vladimir Putin's residence in Novo-Ogarevo, RIA Novosti reports.

It is reported that the tunnel has been developed by a company from the city of Penza and is intended for disinfection of visitors.

“A sanitizing tunnel has been installed in Putin's residence. A person is disinfected by a misty cloud.

The tunnel was developed by a company from Penza,” reported RIA Novosti.

"Anyone who passes through the tunnel is covered in a fine mist that covers the clothing and open areas of the body with disinfectant solution," the statement reads.

Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin minimized all personal contacts, and the meetings are held remotely. People with whom the president is in contact are regularly tested for COVID-19.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.