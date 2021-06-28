Sea Breeze-2021 multinational military exercises kick off in Black Sea Monday, June 28, 2021 10:00:27 AM

The grand opening of the multinational exercises Sea Breeze-2021 took place in Odesa on June 28. Representatives of about 30 partner countries involved in the maneuvers took part in the event, reported Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

"The main goal of Sea Breeze 2021 is to increase the level of interoperability between the Ukrainian, U.S. Navy and NATO member states while fulfilling common tasks to maintain maritime regional security and ensure peace and stability in the Black Sea region," the statement reads.

The current exercises are the largest in 20 years. They will last from June 28 to July 10.

From the Ukrainian side, 24 ships and boats, 17 aircraft, dozens of weapons and military equipment will take part in the exercises. In addition, out of 3,000 participants of the exercises, half of the personnel will be Ukrainian military.

See Breeze-2021 will have four phases: the arrival of forces and the deployment of control points, the coordination phase, the active phase, the conclusion of training and withdrawing of forces. About 50 military from 17 countries will be advisers and observers at Sea Breeze 2021.

"In general, the participants of the international exercises want to convey to the world the importance of security, peace and stability in the Black Sea region," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry added.

Earlier, Russia called on the United States and NATO not to take part in this joint military exercises with Ukraine. The Russian embassy in the U.S. said that the exercises "encourage militaristic sentiments in Kyiv."

