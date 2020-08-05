Serbia buys Chinese air defense systems Wednesday, August 5, 2020 12:00:00 PM

The Serbian Armed Forces have bought three Chinese FK-3 anti-aircraft missile systems, an export version of China's H-22 medium-range air defense system.

The FK-3 has a range of up to 100 km while H-22 has a range of 150-170 km.

Serbia became the first foreign buyer of China's FK-3 air defense system, local media reported.

Earlier, it was reported that the Serbian Defense Ministry purchased the Pantsir-S air defense system from Russia and intended to purchase the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system.

The Serbs could see the work of S-400 air defense systems during the joint exercises with Russia which were held in Serbia. Russian publication the Military Review notes that Serbia was probably not able to afford S-400 aid defense systems.

