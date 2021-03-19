Several Bulgarian military officials detained on suspicion of spying for Russia Friday, March 19, 2021 11:00:59 AM

Several Bulgarian military officials have been detained on suspicion of spying for Russia, reports Bulgarian media. According to the reports, searches and detentions took place on March 18 in Sofia and Pernik. One suspect was caught on the Trakia highway from Sofia to Plovdiv as he was leaving the Bulgarian capital.

According to preliminary data, there are no Russians among the detained. Bulgarian media reported that the suspects are military officials who had access to classified information. The exact number of detainees and other details of the special operation are not yet known. The Interior Ministry and the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office did not confirm but did not deny the data on the detentions.

Since October 2019, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has expelled six Russian diplomats, all on suspicion of espionage. Russia responded in kind.

