Several hundred people detained in Belarus during Sunday protests Monday, November 30, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Mass protests against the regime of the self-proclaimed President Alexander Lukashenko continue in Belarus.

A protest called the "March of Neighbors" was held in Minsk this Sunday. Instead of holding mass gatherings in the city center and marches through the central streets of the city, the protesters decided to gather in small groups in some areas of the capital of Belarus.

At the same time, when the security forces approached, the protesters dispersed, but after some time gathered again in some areas of Minsk.

Similar protest marches were held in at least seven separate places at the same time.

According to the human rights center Viasna, more than 200 people were detained by security forces during the day. Most people were detained in Minsk. Detentions were also carried out in Grodno, Vitebsk, Brest and other cities. Belarusian security forces once again acted with brutality against the protesters, using force and special equipment.

On September 23, Ukrainian Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba announced that Ukraine does not recognize Lukashenko as the legitimate leader of Belarus.

On September 24, Lukashenko's Foreign Ministry said that they do not need anyone's recognition, accusing Ukraine of being dependent on the West.

