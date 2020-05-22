Six MiG-29 fighter jets transferred from Russian Khmeimim air base to Haftar's Army in Libya Friday, May 22, 2020 12:00:00 PM

At least six MiG-29 and Su-24 fighter jets have been deployed from Syria to Libya, said the head of the Interior Ministry of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) Fathi Bashagha, reports Interfax.

The planes were delivered to the forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA) which is headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

According to Bashagha, these planes were previously located at the Khmeimim airbase belonging to the Russian Armed Forces. According to the agency, it is unclear whether the planes were Haftar's new acquisition or whether they were already owned by him but were in Syria for repairs.

Shortly after the transfer of fighter jets to LNA, Haftar announced the largest air operation in Libya. According to The Commander of the LNA Air Force, Saqr Al-Jaroushi, the operation will be directed against Turkey.

The day before, the GNA Army struck the air defense system of the Libyan National Army .

A spokesman for the GNA command said later that three Russian-made Pantsir air defense systems were destroyed in just one day using artillery and combat drones, two near the city of Tarhunah, one south of Sirte.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.