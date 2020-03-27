Spain returns to China unreliable coronavirus test kits also purchased by Ukraine Friday, March 27, 2020 10:08:03 AM

Spain has sent a large batch of rapid coronavirus test kits back to the Chinese manufacturer because they proved unreliable, reports El Pais.

On March 10, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko announced that the Ukrainian authorities bought similar rapid test kits. These test kits were to be distributed to seven hospitals for coronavirus testing.

It is noted that the first 9,000 test kits from the shipment had an accuracy of only 30% while the required accuracy is at least 80%.

At the same time, four Madrid hospitals, which have already started using these tests, found that the kits give negative results in patients diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Chinese Embassy in Spain issued a statement saying that Shenzhen Shengzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology was not licensed to sell its products and that the company was not on the "approved supplier list" that China had provided to Spain.

Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology said it would replace some test kits. According to the company, the wrong results may be the result of unsuccessful sampling or misuse of kits. The company said it had not sufficiently explained to the customers how to use the kits.

